A puzzle-mystery game inspired by Return of the Obra Dinn, Her Story, Unheard and The Roottrees are Dead.

Investigate the files on an old computer that once belonged to a mysterious outside agent.



The files detail the gruesome story of Galley House, a case that was said to be unsolvable.

What really happened at Galley House? And what did the agent find out that lead to their death?



Delve through deeper and deeper layers of mystery as you piece together the grand puzzle.

And remember... There are no ghosts in Galley House!



