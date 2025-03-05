Type Help
A puzzle-mystery game inspired by Return of the Obra Dinn, Her Story, Unheard and The Roottrees are Dead.
Investigate the files on an old computer that once belonged to a mysterious outside agent.
The files detail the gruesome story of Galley House, a case that was said to be unsolvable.
What really happened at Galley House? And what did the agent find out that lead to their death?
Delve through deeper and deeper layers of mystery as you piece together the grand puzzle.
And remember... There are no ghosts in Galley House!
PLEASE BE AWARE: THERE ARE SPOILERS IN THE COMMENTS BELOW!!!
Development log
- Update10 days ago
Comments
I don't think hangman game was meant to be unwinnable. There's an another way to win it we still hasn't found yet, or a glitch prevents it.
Why? Look at the update log above. What did the author write in there?
Bugs:
Fixed: 'hangman' not accepting correct solution.
There's at least one 'correct solution'. So it's meant to be solvable, obviously.
He also wrote:
I lost some progress with this so I'm still in the middle of going through Act 3 but I just want to say thank you for making this interesting mystery game. Also, the ability to name each section is giving me too much power because for example 1 has been redubbed "Marley was dead to begin with" and 26 is "No pool at Sunset Boulevard".
And here I called 26 "And Then There Were None"
That works too. I saw a similarity with SB as people in the intro walked up to mansion and found a dead body right outside it, and I ran with it. Likewise making Dine puns.
On another note I finished! I'm a little sad that finding out @'s name doesn't do anything, and there's some plot-threads left dangling. But I had a lot of fun and killed a couple days running this. Keeping manual notes didn't help me as much as making a spreadsheet to visually track names by location and time, and a different setup to track various objects. This really was a well-coded text adventure and I'm glad I got to play it.
I hope some streamers play this game like Obra Dinn and Outer Wilds. I'm at a phase where I want to see others reaction to this game and watch a supercut of it made by Eelis.
I am confused about the ending, I left my questions here if someone wants to explain their theory to me. Also, I included my complete notes that I took. I recorded the file codes in the order that I accessed them, besides the People section. [SPOILERS ABOUT THE ENDING BELOW]
bxnl fb V guvax gur phefr vf na napvrag phefr gung jvcrf n crefba sebz gur jbeyq naq sebz gur zrzbevrf bs rirelbar, xvaqn yvxr gur ErMreb Juvgr Junyr, Gur Fvyrapr, Rgreany Fhafuvar bs gur Fcbgyrff Zvaq, Gb gur Zbba, rgp.
Vg ragref gur ubhfr ivn zhfvp, naq gura vg whzcf sebz Naavr gb Xngr naq crefvfgf hagvy vg ernpurf na vairfgvtngbe.
1. Jung qbrf gur unatzna ercerfrag? V qba'g haqrefgnaq jul ur gevrf fbzrguvat jura Naavr nyernql gevrq vg? Vg vf vzcyvrq gung vg qbrfa'g jbex. Jung vf lbhe gurbel ba jul uvf nggrzcg jbexf jura Naavr'f qvq abg?
2. V qba'g xabj jung gur ORYY fbhaq zrnaf gurzngvpnyyl?
3. V qba'g xabj vs Ryrnabe vf n erq ureevat. Qbrf fur vaivgr gur phefr va? Be vf fur whfg na vaabprag puvyq naq Bfjnyq jebatyl nggevohgrf vg gb ure?
4. V qba'g xabj ubj byq guvf phefr vf, vs vg pnzr sebz Nzryvn Jrfg?
MY NOTES:
00-ernqzr
---26-RA-1 - bar qrngu vf havdhr
01-DH-1-11
00-vaivgngvba
02-RA-1-6-7-10
---n qbyy oernxf
03-YV-1-4-5-6-7-8-9
---04-FG-1-5-8
---04-OV-6-9
---K 02-YV-4-5-6-7-8-9
---K 04-YV-4-7
---rirelbar yrnirf gur yvivat ebbz
---guerr crbcyr fgnegrq va gur yvivat ebbz (Znegun 5, Uryra 9)
---sbhe crbcyr wbva gur yvivat ebbz (Wbua 1, Rqqvr 6, Gbal 4, Ivp 7)
---02-YV-5-8-9
04-FG-1-5-8
---Qnzvna svaqf na haxabja obql
---jvar oernxf
---05-QV-1-5
04-OV-6-9
---Rqzhaq ybfg gur ratntrzrag evat
05-QV-1-5
---xrl gb gur puncry
---06 Fghql 1 naq Gubeagba 06-FG-1-11
06-FG-1-11
---Gubegba vf va gur Xvgpura sebz 2-5
---10 tbrf gb Xvgpura Orgjrra 2-6 03-XV-10-11
---tvir gur xrl gb Bfjnyq
03-XV-10-11
---ubg pbpbn sbe Naavr Qnhre jub jnagf gb tb gb Senapr
04-XV-?-10-11
05-XV-8-10-11
---Qnzvna gnxrf Naavr gb Rqqvr’f ebbz 06-RQ-8-10
06-RQ-8-10
---Naavr jnagf ure oebgure
---Qnzvna yrnirf 07-RQ-10
07-RQ-10
---Rir vf whfg fyrrcvat
08-RQ-4-10
---r'f pheeragyl gnyxvat gb Rqqvr va gur Xvgpura 08-XV-1-6
---Ohg V guvax Bfjnyq vf hc gb fbzrguvat gbb. 03-NG-2-3
---Gbal arire tbrf onpx gb RQ
---K 09-RQ-10
03-NG-2-3
---Naavr naq Bfjnyq qba’g xabj rnpu bgure naq qb abg pbafcver
---3 yrnirf ohg 2 erznvaf K 04-NG-3
08-XV-1-6
---fbzrbar vf qrnq va gur xvgpura,
---Ubj pbhyq V unir fbzrguvat gb qb jvgu guvf? V jnf gurer ng gur Qvavat ebbz gnoyr jvgu rirelbar ryfr!
---Rqqvr cbhef n tynff bs jvar?
---09-QV-1-3
09-QV-1-3
---[@] Gurer'f n guhaqrepync bhgfvqr.
---Naq V sbhaq n abgr gurer nobhg n cresbeznapr bs Qibenx'f Uhzberfdhrf, nygubhtu V'q arire urneq bs gur cvnavfg. 07-FG-3
---Bfjnyq gryyf Wbua gb purpx Gbal’f Ebbz K 10-GB-1-?
---frrzf yvxr rirelbar jnf univat qvaare ng 07. 07-QV-1-4-5-6-7-8-9. Ab Rir, ab Bfjnyq
07-QV-1-2-4-5-6-7-8-9 (Ab Fyrrcvat Rir, ab Bfjnyq)
---Gbal naq Naavr unq n pung rneyvre (2-4)
---Naavr guvaxf fur fnl Ehcreg rneyvre
---Gur xvgpura vf orybj gur Xvgpura ol n qhzojnvgre
---Wbua naq Rqqvr tb gb gur Xvgpura (08-XV-1-6)
---Znegun tbrf gb svaq Bfjnyq 5
---Gbal tbrf gb uvf fvfgre va Rqqvr’f Ebbz ng Qnzvra’f fhttrfgvbaf (08-RQ-4-10)
---rirelbar ryfr erznvaf (08-QV-2-7-8-9)
08-QV-2-7-8-9
---Naavr fnj fbzrbar fur xabjf fgrny cbpxrg jngpu sebz Uryra’f orqebbz.
---PENFU sebz nobir, Ivp tbrf gb purpx
---Naavr naq Qnzvra tb gnyx va Ivp’f ebbz 09-IV-2-8
---Ivp, cynl gur cvnab va gur Yvivat ebbz naq V'yy pbzr (N guveq crefba wbvaf gurz) 11-YV-1-7-8
09-IV-2-8
---Uryra unf n ebbz gung unq n cbpxrg jngpu va vg
---Naq V pnzr qbja gb gur Yvivat ebbz whfg orsber qvaare, ohg bayl Uryra jnf gurer. 06-YV-2-9
---Naavr: Gbal'f cebonoyl uvqqra vg fbzrjurer (Qnzvra tbrf gb Gbal 10-??-4-8
---Gurl obgu yrnir, Qnzvna gb Gbal, Naavr gb svaq Bfjnyq 10-QV-2-3
06-YV-2-9
---Naavr naq Uryra pung nobhg gur fgbyra cbpxrgjngpu
---Gbal fnvq... Ur fnvq gurer jnf n anzr ba gur obk.
---Gurl tb gb qvaare
02-XV-11
---Gur sebag qbbe pna snvagyl or urneq bcra, gura pybfr, gura bcra ntnva., oryy evatf, qbbe pybfrf ntnva
---K 03-DH-11
02-YV-5-8-9
---Znegun naq Uryra jrer unatvat bhg? Ohg jurer
---Qnzvna jnf cerivbhfyl jbexvat ba znxvat gur cubar jbex jvgu Ivp 01–QV-7-8
04-NG-2-7
---Ivpgbevn unaqf fbzrguvat gb Naavr gung Rqqvr jbhyq erpbtavmr
07-FG-3
---Bfjnyq ivfvgf gur fghql naq yrnirf
10-QV-2-3
---Naavr pungf jvgu Bfjnyq nobhg 2 qrnq obqvrf, Ehcreg naq Trbetr
---Bfjnyq vaivgrf ure gb uvf ebbz 11-BF-2-3
---Ivp cynlf gur cvnab
11-BF-2-3
---Gurl zragvba Ryrnabe
---gurer’f fbzrbar ryfr va gur cvpgher gung Bfjnyq qbrfa’g erpbtavmr
---gurl purpx gur ovyyvneqf ebbz
11-YV-1-7-8
---Ivp V jnf whfg gnyxvat gb fbzrbar va urer nobhg
---Qnzvna sbhaq gur cbpxrg jngpu, ur nyfb sbhaq n qrnq obql bs n lbhat jbzna
---Wbua fcbxr jvgu Gbal va uvf ebbz 10-GB-1-4
---[7 Ivpgbevn] Jr'yy unaq onpx gur cbpxrg jngpu naq gura jr'yy yrnir gb Zhz'f ubhfr... Jr'yy trg Naavr naq tb
---DH vf sybbqrq
---Lbh pna urne gur gjb crbcyr va gur Ovyyvneq ebbz. (Uryra naq znyr) 11-OV-6-9
---gurl nyy yrnir gb gur ovyyvneqf ebbz
11-OV-6-9
---Rqqvr sbetbg nobhg Rir, ohg qvq svaq n lbhat jbzna rneyvre
---Rqqvr sbhaq gur evat
---[@] Crefba 6 yrnirf, naq fubegyl nsgrejneqf rirelbar ryfr va gur ubhfr neevirf.
12-OV-1-2-3-4-5-7-8-9
---Znegun yvrf nobhg pnyyvat gur cbyvpr ol @
---Gbal naq Rqqvr unir n srhq 4-6 ohg rirelbar ryfr tbrf gb fyrrc
13-FG-1
13-NG-2
13-BF-3
13-GB-4-6
---Rqqvr farnxf va gb fgrny Gbal’f tha hfvat n frperg ragenapr naq gura tbrf gb gur yvivat ebbz 14-YV-6
13-ZN-5
---Znegun qvrf jvgu gur guhaqrepync, @ vf Fgbpxubyz Flaqebzrq
13-IV-7-8
---Ivp yvrf nobhg gnyxvat gb Uryra ng YV 10 (10-YV-2-7)
---@ tvirf hf 15‑IV‑1‑2‑4‑5‑7
10-YV-2-7
---Uryra naq Ivpgbevn unir n phgr pung (juvpu Ivpgbevn yngre sbetrgf)
---Ivpgbevn tvirf ure ynfg anzr bs Znfrxb
14-YV-6
---Rqqvr cynlf cvnab (fnzr fbat nf 01), Ivpgbevn lryyf, Rqqvr yrnirf ohg qbrfa’g tb gb IV
14-IV-7
---Ivpgbevn svaqf n qrnq zna va ure orq jura gur cvnab cynlf naq fpernzf
---ab bar ryfr frrzf gb unir n 14?
15‑IV‑1‑2‑4‑5‑7
---1-2-4 tb gb svaq Rqqvr naq Bfjnyq
---5-7 tb gb QV
16-QV-5-7
---Ivpgbevn gbbx bss gur oenpryrg (Rqqvr’f Oenpryrg cebonoyl)
---Znegun tbrf gb purpx ba gur znfgre orqebbz 17-ZN-1-5
---naq crefba 7 pbagvahrf gb rng. 17-QV-6-7
---[@] Rqvg: V guvax V'ir sbhaq gur svany pyhr V jnf ybbxvat sbe Yrg'f whfg ubcr gurl xrcg gur obql...
15-QV-3-6
---Bfjnyq jnf gnyxvat gb gjb sevraqf va 14? 14-QV-1-2-3
---gurl yrnir sbe gur xvgpura 16-XV-3-6
16-XV-1-2-3-4-6
---[1 Wbua Uboorf] Jnvg! Orsber lbh tb... Vs nalbar svaqf fbzrguvat arj be arrqf gb trg rirelbar'f nggragvba, cynl gur cvnab va gur Yvivat ebbz. Jr'yy nyy zrrg gurer. Qbrf gung fbhaq nyy evtug?
---[3 Bfjnyq] Ng ure jrqqvat! V jnf gurer ng ure jrqqvat... Nfx ure jub fur zneevrq...
---1 yrnirf gb svaq Znegun, 6 yrnirf gb svaq Ivp
17-XV-2-3-4
---gur cbpxrg jngpu fnlf “Ehcreg” ba vg
---Naavr vf znq gung Gbal qebccrq gur qbyy
---Naavr gryyf Gbal gb teno gur oenpryrg orarngu ure cvyybj, 18-NG-4
---Fur yrnirf, naq gura ur yrnirf.
18-XV-3
---Bfjnyq rngf n fanpx naq qvrf
17-ZN-1-5
---qbyy qebccrq
---Znegun fgnlf 18-ZN-5
---Wbua tbrf gb gur Nggvp 18-NG-1-4
17-QV-6-7
18-NG-1-4
---Gbal yrnirf, Wbua fgnlf 19-NG-1-2
19-NG-1-2
---[2 Naavr] V sbhaq nabgure obql ylvat arkg gb gur bar jr sbhaq guvf zbeavat. 18-IV-2-7
---gur cubar vf va Qvavat ebbz
---Naavr tbrf gb Znegun’f 20-ZN-2-5
---Wbua tbrf gb Qvavat 20-QV-1
18-IV-2-7
---Naavr jvgarffrf Ivp’f guhaqrepync
20-QV-1
---Gurer’f n qrnq obql va gur qvavat ebbz
---Xngurevar vf Naavr Ornhzbag’f zbz
---cvnab cynlf
---unatzna
---Wbua wbvaf gur bguref
21-YV-1-2-4
---Gurer’f n obql va gur yvivat ebbz (vg vf Znegun) 20-YV-2-5
---Gbal naq Naavr jrer va gur nggvp jura Wbua neevirq 02-NG-2-4
---Gbal svaqf gur tha ba Rqqvr
---Znegun pnzr naq fcbxr gb Gbal lrfgreqnl, nsgre Wbua qvfnccrnerq gb ybbx ng gur cvnab!
---Gbal svtherf vg bhg ohg pbyyncfrf
---Naavr arrqf gb trg bhg bs gurer
---Wbua fgnlf 22-YV-1
20-YV-2-5
---Znegun fnlf V'z gnxvat pner bs guvatf. Ohg pbyyncfrf
02-NG-2-4
---Gbal qebcf n qbyy, gura tbrf gb gur yvivat ebbz
22-YV-1
---Wbua ehaf gb gur Puncry 23-RA-1
22-PU-2-3
---Bfjnyq pnhtug Gbal jvgu tha va uvf orqebbz. V jbhyqa'g gehfg uvz. Vg'f orggre vs ur qbrfa'g xabj jr'er urer, V guvax.
23-PU-1-2
---Naavr fnlf fur gnyxrq gb fbzrbar evtug orsberunaq
---Naavr gevrf gb fubbg urefrys ohg guhaqrepync unccraf
24-QV-1
---Xngr gnyxf gb Wbua
---[@] Rqvg: V guvax V'ir fcbggrq gur cnggrea. V pna'g oryvrir V qvqa'g abgvpr guvf bevtvanyyl... V arrq gb grfg n gurbel.
25-NG-1
---[@] Rqvg: ybbxvat onpx ng nyy gur qrnguf, vg'f pyrne gurer'f bar gung qbrfa'g dhvgr svg gur cnggrea. Jul?
01–QV-7-8 ?
02-BF-3
---Bfjnyq gnyxf gb uvzfrys
01-FG-12
---GURER VF N CREFBA 12?!
---Nzryvn vf gur fbat
00-nhqvb-erpbirel
---[@] Rqvg: V'ir znantrq gb pbaivapr gurz gb erpbire gur nhqvb sebz bar zber obql, ba gbc bs gur bevtvany gjryir. V unir n gurbel V jnag gb grfg. (Nygubhtu, vg'f n funzr guvf bar jba'g svg vagb zl obql ahzorevat flfgrz...) (vf ur ersreevat gb uvzfrys?)
01-QV-7-8
---Naavr zbarl
---Ivp vf certanag
---fur’f jrnevat fbzrguvat
01-OV-6-10
---vg vf rirf oveguqnl
---fur’f qevaxvat juvfxrl
01-YV-3-5
---Bfjnyq jnf vaivgrq ol Rqqvr naq ur vf cynlvat n fbat erdhrfgrq ol Rqqvr
01-UR-4-9
---Gbal gbhpurf gur cbpxrg jngpu (juvpu unf Ehcreg’f anzr ba vg)
04-UR-4
---Gbal fgrnyf gur cbpxrg jngpu
04-XV-3-10-11
---Bfjnyq vf ehqr gb gur ohgyre
05-NG-2-4
---Gbal vf gur svefg gb abgvpr fbzrguvat jrveq vf tbvat ba
---Naa arrqf zbarl
05-OV-6-7
---Ivp urycf Rqqvr svaq gur evat
05-YV-3-9
---Ze Qhre vf ohfl
06-QV-5-6-7
---Znegun gnyxf nobhg gur oenpryrg
06-GB-3-4
---Bfjnyq vf whfg ybbxvat nebhaq, Gbal znxrf fher gur tha naq cbpxrg jngpu ner fgvyy gurer
07-XV-11
---ohgyre qvrf evtug jura ur svtherf bhg gur gehgu
08-ZN-3-5
---Bfjnyq lryyf ng Znegun
09-RQ-6-10
---Rir qvrf….
09-ZN-5-7
---Ivp naq Znegun sbetrg Rir
09-GB-4-9
---Gbal ybfrf fbzrguvat
25-JV-X
---hfvat 00-nhqvb-erpbirel, guvf unccraf evtug nsgre Xngr erzrzoref nobhg ure qnhtugre
10-GB-1-4
---Uboorf ivfvgf Gbal
10-RQ-8
---Qnzvna ybbgf Rir’f obql sbe n cbpxrg jngpu
10-ZN-5-6
---Rqqvr sbetrgf nobhg Rir
11-GB-4-5
---Gbal gnxrf uvf tha
12-GB-6
---Rqqvr ybbxf sbe Gbal’f tha
14-NG-2-4
---vg’f abg tubfgf?
14-QV-1-3-5
---Bfjnyq fgnlf gb qvar
17-QV-6-7
---Ivp ernyvmrf jung vf unccravat
18-ZN-5-6
---Rqqvr sbetrgf Ivp
19-XV-3-5
---Bfjnyq gryyf Znegun gb ohea gur cubgbf
19-QV-4-6
---Rqqvr pevrf nobhg gur oenpryrg, Gbal ybbgf Rqqvr’f obql sbe xrlf gb gur cnagel
20-XV-3-4
---Bfjnyq jneaf Gbal gb fgnl njnl sebz tubfgl crbcyr
…
Nsgre trggvat nyy gur svyrf, gurer’f n arj zrffntr va zl vaobk. Naq gura unatzna cynlf.
V qba’g trg gur checbfr bs gur unatzna tnzr bs [@]?
Crefba 1 Wbua Uboorf
- Qbrfa’g xabj gur Tnyyrlf
- Frcnengrq sebz Pyner
Crefba 2 Naavr Tnyyrl
Crefba 3 Bfjnyq
---7 FG, 8 ?, 9 QV, 10 QV
---‘hapyr’ glcr gb Rqqvr
---V unq n terng-hapyr pnyyrq Ehcreg, nygubhtu V arire zrg uvz.
Crefba 4 Gbal Qnhre
---3-NG, 4-YV
Crefba 5 Znegun Tnyyrl
---17-ZN
---Whfg wbvarq gur Tnyyrl fheanzr
---cebonoyl zneevrq gb Ehcreg Tnyyrl
---Zbgure bs Rqqvr
Crefba 6 Rqqvr Tnyyrl
---1 YV,
---erny anzr vf Rqzhaq
---ratntrq gb Rir
---unq n syvat jvgu Ivpgbevn va gur cnfg
Crefba 7 Ivpgbevn Znfrxb
---4 NG, 10 YV
Crefba 8 Qnzvna Znfrxb
---pbhegvat Ivpgbevn
---irel unaqfbzr
---frrzf gbb dhvrg naq frevbhf.
---fyrrcvat jvgu lbhe fvfgre, Naavr
---Sebz Ybaqba, gevc gb Rtlcg
Crefba 9 Uryra Qnhre
---10-YV, 11-OV, 12-OV, 14-IV, 15-IV, 16-QV, 17-QV
---Zef Qnhre
---Zbz bs Gbal
---Zbz bs Rir
Crefba 10 Rir Qnhre
---?, 2 RA, 3 XV,
---Fvfgre bs Ivpgbevn
---Ratntrq gb Rqqvr, guerj gur evat
---Qehax
Crefba 11 Gubegba
---Jbexf sbe Ehcreg
---unq n naprfgbe anzrq Trbetr Gubeagba
Crefba 12 Ehcreg Tnyyrl
Ryvmnorgu Tnyyrl unq n puvyq anzrq Ryrnabe Tnyyrl
Nzryvn Jrfg jnf n cvnab cynlre jub tbg GUHAQREPYNC qvfnccrnerq
V qba'g oryvrir gur phefr vf zhfvpny, gur vzcerffvba V tbg jnf gung vg jnf n culfvpny vgrz gung erzvaqrq rnpu crefba bs gur bar orsber naq gung zrzragb vf gur npghny znex ba gurve yvsr. Fbzrbar ryfr va gur pbzzragf orybj yvfgrq rnpu vafgnapr va juvpu fbzrguvat yvxr gung unccrarq, ohg V jvyy fcrpvsvpnyyl qenj nggragvba gb cvnab erpvgny bs Nzryvn Jrfg vf jung znqr Ehcreg erzrzore ure renfher naq yvxryl ortna ntnva n punva. Vg'f vzcyvrq nabgure bar bppheerq qhevat gur gvzr bs gur Rkgreany Vairfgvtngbe fb nffhznoyr gung gurer ner zhygvcyr punvaf gung guvf fjnaxl arj obql erpbeqvat grpuabybtl vf noyr gb yrg gurz svaq bhg nobhg.
Gur Unatzna tnzr gb zr vf n zrgncube nobhg gur sngr bs gur Vairfgvtngbe. Rira vs vg jnfa'g vagragvbany ur qvrq sbe gur gehgu bs guvatf gb pbzr bhg. Jul ur pbqrq na hajvaanoyr tnzr gb tvir gur zrffntr vg qvq jura lbh ybfr? Creuncf ur jnagrq jubrire pnzr nsgre gb xabj ur xarj nobhg ubj ur jbhyq qvr ohg jnf unccl gb phg nyy gvrf fb gur phefr raqrq jvgu uvz. Ur znl jryy unir znqr fher nyy culfvpny be qvtvgny rivqrapr bs uvzfrys jnf fpehoorq va gur gvzr ur unq orgjrra orvat znexrq naq gura qlvat, juvyr znxvat fher nyy gur srj jub jbhyq xabj jub ur jnf jbhyq arire unir qverpg pbagnpg jvgu uvf jbex, whfg va pnfr.
1.Gb fhzznevfr n ovg bs jung V jnf fnlvat, Naavr xvyyrq urefrys ohg vg'f n qrngu phefr naljnl. Evpuneq, nf V'yy pnyy gur Vairfgvtngbe ol uvf npghny anzr, frrzf gb unir cresbezrq uvf qrngu va zber bs na vqragvgl frafr, ceriragvat gur xabjyrqtr bs uvzfrys pbagvahvat gb fbzrbar ryfr. Ol gur gvzr fbzrbar whzcf guebhtu nyy gur ubbcf va beqre gb qvfpbire uvf anzr gurl xabj shyy jryy abg gb oevat vg hc.
2+3. Nffhzvat lbh'er gnyxvat nobhg gur oryy gung'f urneq va gur xvgpura gjvpr, gung'f pnhfrq ol chyyvat gur ebcr va gur Nggvp. Ryrnabe, jub nyjnlf jnf n erq ureevat sbe phefr vaibyirzrag, zbfgyl xrcg gb ure ebbz hc gurer yrnqvat hc gb ure gentvp qrngu, naq yvxryl hfrq vg va beqre gb or oebhtug sbbq naq qevax. Whfg nabgure jnl bs fubjpnfvat ubj fnq vg jnf sbe gur snzvyl rira orsber gur phefr tbg gur erznvavat zrzoref.Vs lbh'er npghnyyl ba nobhg gur guhaqre, vg vf phevbhf jung vf npghnyyl znxvat gung abvfr, fvapr vg'f abgrq vg'f urneq rira jura vg'f abg fgbezl nal zber. N yvgreny Qrngu Xaryy, gubhtu fbhaqvat yvxr guhaqre engure guna n oryy.
I've created a cheat sheet/walk-through for those who are stuck
MAJOR SPOILER WARNING (It spoils the whole game. You've been warned)
https://pastes.io/type-help-by-william-rous-cheat-sheet-1
If you still have references in your file, just search the file in the cheat sheet and it will show you the reference scenes.
i finished this game and absolutely loved it!! one little niggling curiosity tho, (ROT13) jung qb gur ahzoref ng gur raq bs gur qernz svyr zrna?
Fbzrbar orybj svtherq bhg vg jnf n HF Cynlre zhfvp ebyy sbe gur fbat Orpnhfr bs lbh, juvpu gur ylevpf va gur qernz abgr jrer sbe. V'z abg fher vs gurer'f nal bgure zrnavat gub
I see, thank you!
Wow, this game was amazing. I think that there was a glitch with the Hangman game, though. Sometimes I'd guess a letter and it wouldn't count as wrong, but it wouldn't show up, either. Because of that, I failed it. Does this game have an alternate ending if you win Hangman?
It is unwinnable, so no, no glitch, no alt ending. But worth playing for the message of it.
i have 95 saved files, none of them have any references. i finished the hangman (i think), but I can't seem to progress any further? there's still just 1 message in my inbox, is there an "end" to the game?
Hmm, that doesn't sound good. You should only have one scene left to find, and every scene should have at least one other scene that references it.
Is it possible you're missing where 6 is in 12? That seems to be the most common issue others have had.
If not, let me know and I can try and help some more.
(Also, I mean, technically 01-QU, 02-EN and 03-LI aren't referenced by other scenes, but I figure it's unlikely you're missing one of those!)
turns out i had a reference on one of my scenes and just missed it lol, thanks for the help though!
I haven't finished the game yet, but I'm a few hours in and finding it just delightful so far.
Video games aren't often my thing so this was pitched as something a little different, and it ended up being one of the best I've ever played- up to and including Obra Dinn. Wears its influences stylishly on its sleeve and becomes wholly unique in the process; gave me the same rush of satisfaction that comes with working out a sudoku if sudoku left you thinking about it for days afterwards and recommending it to people like it's a Jackson or Woolf novel. Love seeing people help each other out in the comments too :-)
I found a good way to view all the files at once.
Using the 'find' command, when you just type 'find' and enter it without anything else, it will pull up all found files you have so far with titles and everything. I've found it super helpful, I know some people were complaining about it being annoying to type list, list 2 etc without it becoming confusing and time consuming . Even with the updates making it easier to view acts, if you want to view all of them this works really well.
Alright, I've made more progress but I'm stuck again.
[Spoilers below] (Split into two+ messages cause Itch doesn't like the image/ size
.
.
.
.
.
.
(I also haven't done the hangman yet, I don't quite understand how to use it)
(Images part 2) [More spoilers ahead]
.
.
.
.
.
.
Thanks, I used you to fill in some of my blanks.
(Help you get unstuck) [spoilers ahead]
.
.
.
.
.
.
You are missing something in Act 1 IGNORANCE. There's a thunderclap in 01. It is similar to what happens in 07-KI-11 and 13-MA-5. the thing in 01 will give you the code to a `00` snippet.
I don't know what to do with the (1) from the `00` snippet though. let me know if you have a hint for me.
if you are still stuck...
.
.
.
.
.
try `find theory`
spoiler
.
.
.
.
.
.
01-LI-3-5
[3 OSWALD GALLEY] Where's he off to now?
[5 MARTHA GALLEY] Oh... He said this song reminded him of something. You'll have to forgive him — he can be a little eccentric sometimes!
[3 OSWALD GALLEY] He hasn't changed since we were children, then.
notes: think about who "he" might be - who has oswald known since he was a child? another hint would be the family drawings/photos that oswald and martha have
for hangman, you just have to type "hangman (letter)". for example, if you wanted to guess the letter A then you would type in "hangman a"
I have 94 stored files, including (ROT13)
00-nhqvb-erpbirel
01-FG-12
25-JV-X
naq
00-qernz, juvpu V guvax V tbg whfg ol glcvat vg nsgre er-ernqvat gur cnffntr nobhg gur qernz, ohg V unir n srryvat V fubhyq'ir tbggra vg va nabgure znaare.
Gurer ner fbzr haerfbyirq ersreraprf:
(1) 07-RQ-10
(1) 10-ZN-5-6
(1) 19-XV-3-5
Pna V trg fbzr yvtug uvagf? Gunax lbh!
These are all my 00-files
(0) 00-nhqvb-erpbirel
(0) 00-qernz
(0) 00-vaivgngvba
(0) 00-yvfg-bs-anzrf
(0) 00-ernqzr
(0) 00-ersreraprf
spoiler
.
.
.
.
.
.
07-ED-10: check what @ says at the end
10-MA-5-6: the most vague reference that i think is most likely for you to not have gotten is from this line of dialogue:
[5 MARTHA GALLEY] No, of course not! He came in here earlier threatening me. He seems to think that he deserves this house to himself just because he used to live here!
19-KI-3-5: i'm not really sure what reference you're missing from this file but maybe this?
[5 MARTHA GALLEY] I don't know what to do... I was with Eddie in my room just a moment ago, but I can't tell him about this... How could I? I can't explain that there's a ghost in all our memories...
make sure to check your inbox!
sorry if you already have the files these are hinting to. if i'm wrong about the files you're missing please type a list of the files you have/you could also create a chart to see where each person is at what file since everyone is either somewhere or dead in each scene number. hope this helps :)
spoiler
.
.
.
.
.
.
Thank you!
I feel silly for having missed 07-ED-10 since it was actually spelled out :)
I think I already got the reference you're alluding to, it's 08-MA-3-5, there must be something else.
Same for 19-KI-3-5, (18-MA-5-6) everyone's accounted for in each scene, there must be something else.
I only have one message in Inbox, the original invitation.
EDIT: LOL, I was missing 18-KI-3 and 12-TO-6. That's 97 files and apparently one missing.
... And done :) Thank you again!
Ugh what a fantastic game! Such a cool story and game play. The characterisation is handled so well, especially for a text based game. Great puzzles, never felt impossible but was always tricky. Incredible! <3
also gur jubyr zrzbel xvyyvat pbaprcg vf fb pbby. Sryg irel serfu naq perrcl. Gur erirny vf qbar fb jryy, ernyyl srryf yvxr hapbirevat fbzrguvat lbh fubhyqa'g or.
Wonderful game!
Curious if anyone can clarify some of the events -
Va nyy bs gur qrnguf, gur crefba qvrq jura gurl erzrzorerq gur cerivbhf crefba va gur punva, naq va zbfg (be nyy?) pnfrf vg jnf qhr gb erzrzorevat na bowrpg be frafr nffbpvngrq jvgu gurz.
-Ehcreg erzrzoref Nzryvn sebz gur cvnab zhfvp
-Gubeagba erzrzoref Ehcreg sebz gur Puncry Xrl
-Rir erzrzoref Gubeagba sebz gur ubg pubpbyngr
-Uryra erzrzoref Rir sebz gur evat
-Qnzvna erzrzoref Uryra sebz gur jngpu
-Ivp erzrzoref Qnzvna sebz gur evat? (guvf bar V'z hapregnva ba, vg'f jura Rqqvr vf cebcbfvat gb ure)
-Rqqvr erzrzoref Ivp sebz gur oenpryrg
-Znegun erzrzoref Rqqvr sebz gur cvnab zhfvp
-Gbal erzrzoref Znegun sebz gur creshzr (uhttvat ure va gur rneyvre fprar, urnevat Naavr qrfpevor gur creshzr, gura purpxvat gur obqvrf)
-Bfjnyq erzrzoref Gbal sebz (gur zragvba bs) gur tha
-Naavr erzrzoref Bfjnyq sebz gur yvfg naq/be ure zrzbel bs gur qenjvat
-Xngurevar erzrzoref Naavr (abg fher, ohg cbffvoyl sebz gur cubar naq gur cerivbhf pnyy)
Univat arire zrg Xngurevar va crefba, Uboorf zvtug unir orra fnsr sebz gur phefr nsgre fur qvrq.
This is the same conclusion I had as well! Naq lrf, fvapr Wbua qbrfa'g unir nal culfvpny zrzragbf bs Xngurevar be Naa, ur vfa'g nssrpgrq ol gur phefr. Ur xvyyf uvzfrys bhg bs gur ubeebe bs jung'f unccrarq, naq vfa'g nssrpgrq ol gur phefr (gurersber uvf obql vf gur bayl bar gung'f noyr gb or vqragvsvrq, nf zragvbarq va gur vageb). Nf sbe Xngurevar, vg frrzf gung Naa unf tbggra urefrys vagb fbzr fbeg bs qrog ceboyrz, fb V svther gung Xngurevar unq fbzr fbeg bs culfvpny erzvaqre bs gung fbzrjurer va gur ubhfr, naq gung'f jung fcnexrq ure zrzbel.
This was a very fun and intriguing game. I got so invested in figuring out the logic of @ and his filing system. Every new scene i discovered by puzzling little convos, tracking where they appear in previous or after scenes and just deducing based on who's missing and where they're likely to be was so fun. Genuinely cheered a couple of times when I puzzled out some scenes I missed.
For the most part, I managed to find all of the scenes. The only thing I had trouble with was (rot13) gur qernz abgr. Because I didn't realize that you could copy that naming convention. Had lots of fun with this game, thanks! Looking forward to future games for sure.
Awesome game! Thanks, Mr. Rous!
Happy birthday Mr. Galley
Spectacular! I did need a bit of help from the spoilers with the last few files, but I still enjoyed it immensely!
This game is probably intended to be like The Twilight Zone, and the works that predate it like Lucille Fletcher's The Hitch-hiker.
I have 97 files. Is there a scene 27? I believe I have where each person was in all scenes. It's unclear to me if K is supposed to be included
(rot13 cipher) Gurer vf ab 27 gvzr pbqr. Gurer vf n fprar jvgu X.
thank you. Is there a reason that a lot of the comments use rot13 or was it a collective decision?
A collective decision I think; probably started by one particular person then it spread. Lets you leave comments with spoilers but without inserting a bunch of spaces to hide the spoilery text in the "show more" section, which is pretty clunky to navigate around.
There's one event that always occurs when there's a new victim
I commented a few days ago asking for help with the final puzzle (before the update) but I'm commenting again so I can sing my praises for this game! I absolutely loved it, the puzzles are great of course (love that we're still innovating and coming up with new formats within the detective genre), but I also really really really like the writing and characters. One of the things that made Obra Dinn my favorite game ever was getting just enough information about the characters and story to let your imagination run absolutely wild with theories and headcanons, and Type Help is also captures the same sort of vibe for me, especially with all the complex relationships going on between the characters. (If you're curious, my favorite characters are 6 and 8 haha) So yeah, thank you William Rous for making this game, I really enjoyed it and hope to see more great stuff from you in the future :)
Spoiler
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
There is an absolutely *tremendous* opportunity for a jump scare in reponse to "name @ Richard", "name @ Richard Longley", "name @ Longley", "name @ RL", or "name @ R.L.", particularly if it were to, say, play a very loud thunderclap audio and cut the screen to black...
Is this @ reals name? how did you find?
spoiler
.
.
.
.
.
.
21-CH-3
[@] The strange thing is, I can imagine it all in my head. I have a mental image of the Chapel, with all the pews and the altar. I can picture him, kneeling down in a small, cold room, reading an old plaque on the floor. He's wrapped in a coat. The air is dusty. I can see the muddy path down the hill, the grand old house, how all the rooms connect, the colour of the wallpaper, the dead bodies strewn about like in that terrifying dream I mentioned.
"terrifying dream I mentioned" is referring to the dream file 00-dream where the italicised letters make up @'s name
Welp, I got stuck (again). Help pls, any hints help! (Images of progress below)
[Spoilers Below]
.
.
.
.
.
.
spoilers - dialogue references
.
.
.
.
.
.
act 1:
notes: the 03 and 04 dialogue refer to the same scene (not the 05-AT-2-4 scene - pay attention to time stamps!)
03-LI-1-4-5-6-7-8-9
[8 DAMIAN MASEKO] Does anyone know where Annie is?
[4 TONY DAUER] She said she didn't want to come. I don't see why we all need to be here anyway!
04-AT-2-7
[2 ANNIE BEAUMONT] Vic, I'm so sorry — I swear it wasn't me.
[7 VICTORIA BEAUMONT] Annie, I don't care.
[2 ANNIE BEAUMONT] Seriously, it was Tony. It won't happen again!
06-LI-2-9
[9 HELEN DAUER] I haven't had it for long. I'm not sure why I bought it, really. And now with strange men walking round the house? You know, I spoke to one funny gentleman in here just a moment ago that wanted to go and visit the Chapel in the dead of night! I'd rather not attract the attention of men like that.
act 2:
notes: for act 2 you seem to be missing a lot of the important scenes (7-9) in your screenshot but i'm not sure which references you're missing so i'll try to include as many dialogue references to any missing scenes as i can
10-MA-5-6
[6 EDMUND GALLEY] There's... Someone put a dead body in my room.
[5 MARTHA GALLEY] You can't be serious! The one from earlier?
[6 EDMUND GALLEY] No... This one was a girl. She looked about my age.
//
[6 EDMUND GALLEY] I found someone in the Kitchen as well — they looked like they could have been a member of staff... Did you know them?
//
[5 MARTHA GALLEY] No, of course not! He came in here earlier threatening me. He seems to think that he deserves this house to himself just because he used to live here! (he is referring to person 3 - oswald galley)
//
[5 MARTHA GALLEY] I've heard that Tony keeps a gun in his bedside drawer. I'll go and get him out of his room, and then you can go in and take it. Does that sound good?
11-LI-1-7-8
[1 JOHN HOBBES] Ah, you may be interested to know that I've discovered another body as well, down in the Kitchen. I don't know what to make of it, really.
//
[1 JOHN HOBBES] Yes, I saw him earlier! If I had to pick someone crazy enough, it would be him, for sure! (him is referring to person 3 - oswald galley)
//
[7 VICTORIA BEAUMONT] I know, darling. We'll hand back the pocket watch and then we'll leave. Mum's house is only a few miles away... We'll get Annie and then we'll go there.
act 3:
notes: a lot of these scenes are kind of hard to reconstruct so i recommend making a chart to keep track of who is where when
16-DI-5-7
[5 MARTHA GALLEY] Thanks, Victoria. And thank you for coming to comfort me yesterday... I was in quite the sorry state. I'm sorry you had to see me like that.
17-KI-2-3-4
[2 ANNIE BEAUMONT] Isn't it more likely that you caused all this when you dropped that doll? Damn it! I told you to stop and you didn't, you idiot! Look where that's got us!
17-MA-1-5
[5 MARTHA GALLEY] It would have been nice to have got more use out of it yesterday evening, but we only got it running properly once in the end. Oswald and I were admiring it... That was before he revealed his darker side, of course. And to think, I was trying so hard to be polite!
19-AT-1-2
[2 ANNIE BEAUMONT] I found a list. I could have sworn it had all the people in the house on there... But I just checked it again, and there's a name I don't recognise.
//
[2 ANNIE BEAUMONT] No, and we can't do anything until we find it... Damn it! Is anyone going to answer that phone?
[1 JOHN HOBBES] Shouldn't Martha do that?
[2 ANNIE BEAUMONT] Something must have happened... I'll go and check she's all right. You go to the Dining room and answer the phone.
20-DI-1
[1 JOHN HOBBES] I... There's a body in here with me! Just slumped over at the head of the table. Surrounded by drinks. Er... The curtains are closed... I think there's a bullet hole in the ceiling...
//
[@] She hangs up. There's another thunderclap outside. The piano is still playing, and person 1 leaves to join the others.
notes: i hope this was helpful :) i'm not sure if i was able to include all the dialogue references needed but good luck!
i uncovered 97 files including the file that unlocks the ending but i can't find the 14th scene for oswald. i saw someone in the comments say something about a dream file? please spoil the entire file name for oswald's scene 14 i'm so confused
14 - bfjnyq jnf univat oernxsnfg va gur qvavat ebbz jvgu wbua naq znegun
thank you!! i had written the file down for persons 1 and 4 but i somehow missed oswald
what is the 98th file though??
If you are talking about the dream file then gur 'qernz' svyr unf gur fnzr anzvat fgehpgher nf gur mrebmreb svyrf
thank you so much!! :)) this has been bothering me for 2 days
there's an ending now yay
Holy mackerel, kudos to you for making this mind-bender of a game! A hugely enjoyable and well-written adventure that I did not expect to actually send shivers down my spine. I can’t even fathom the process that went into making this. Hope to see more games like this!
The use of the mouse is annoying. It’s a text-based game, you should be able to interact with the lists etc by simply typing in their number.
You can type in a scene filename again if you don't want to click on the name in the list...
you can in fact do that. the mouse/tap functionality just makes things easier for a huge number of people, because only having to type each code once is really helpful if youre on mobile, have shaky hands, etc
A very fun games, was great deducing where everyone went, with the occasional brute force to locate the last few people in a scene.
.
.
.
.
.
.
I managed to finish the game but never figured out the agent's name myself (got spoiled in the comments). I've watched the youtube video linked below and that didn't enlighten me any more. Can someone please explain the sequence of events/clues you're supposed to follow to figure out his name?
(ROT13) Sebz jung V pna gryy (V unq gb hfr gur pbzzragf nf jryy), gur zragvba bs gur ntrag'f qernz va 21-PU-3 vf jung yrnqf lbh gb 00-qernz. Va 00-qernz, gurer ner enaqbz vgnyvp yrggref gung fcryy bhg gur ntrag'f erny anzr, VZEVPUNEQYBATYRL.
Thank you!
V thrff lbh'er zrnag gb gnxr "zragny vzntr" gb zrna qernz? Gurer vf ab qverpg ersrerapr gb n qernz gurer fb V thrff gung bar jnf n yrnc gbb sne sbe zr.
"...the dead bodies strewn about like in that terrifying dream I mentioned."
Wow, I managed to skim over that every time I read it! Thanks!
WOW! I knew from the first scene that I had to document my progress on pen and paper, and I knew that I would enjoy this immensely, but I absolutely could not predict how puzzling it would be and how long it would take me! This is truly art. Thank you for sharing with all of us, and thank you to everyone asking and answering questions 👀 I so badly want more and I don't know what to do with myself now that this is no longer consuming me like it has been for the past few days!
Played this throughout several hours and I really enjoyed it! I had to keep constant notes and ended up trial-and-erroring my way through some of it, especially getting started, but once I got into the swing of things it was super enjoyable. It was pretty disturbing and chilling, always a great thing in mystery games like this.
Leaves plenty of unanswered questions, and I definitely had to cheat to get the hidden stuff (shout out to all the comments here), but still a great experience all around. Re-reading through it all with the new context is super interesting, too, and really shows how well this was thought out!
Where is the "give this author money" button?
That was a nifty little Tabeleau Mortant.
(Which is the name I'm proposing for the genre of 'look at static scenes of people dying, and figure out exactly what happened". It's like a Tabeleau Vivant (look it up) except everyone's dead.)
Case of the Golden Idol would be a Tableau Mortant then. Do you know of any other games that do the same?
Curse of the Obra Dinn.
Ok, I've been stuck for a while, and don't know where to go. I've posted the images of which files I've found below, and any hints would be greatly appreciated. I feel like it may be very obvious, but any hints would be appreciated
[SPOILERS BELOW]
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
I'd advise you take the last line from the penultimate entry you've listed literally.
Yeah, that worked. I think I may have kept putting in the wrong act entry-
Really enjoyed this. Kept me intrigued and, while I don't really consider myself the best at puzzle-solving, I did manage to find the answers to everything I needed to get to the end.
My only real questions/critiques are (spoilers):
.
.
.
.
.
..
.
.
.
.
.
..
.
.
.
.
.
Basically my queries are about two things where I didn't see any clarity and I thought that was intentional but maybe I missed something?
I think the point of the mystery wasn't to find when it started (although the story does heavily imply it) it's more to find what exactly happened here and with the original investigator. Did you find all the files? Including all the 00-files?
Yeah I did. I guess my point is to highlight that I thought I did it but I wasn't sure if I did!
If there was more for me to glean from the 98 files about any of those two points I missed it.
I didn't even get the 98th file until I was going through the comments here so I guess it and its secret were only an easter egg (thankfully as I wouldn't have ever completed without help otherwise).
you definitely take psychic damage when you find the easter egg, so I'm glad Mr. Rous made that difficult to find
And before I knew it, I had spent 2 days playing this game. A 10/10, thank you for making it! It's amazing how you use the limited mechanic to enrich the narrative. I think I got attached to ||| too much in the end. (suffice to say that scene got me)
A few thoughts that still linger in my mind (rot13):
- Vs Ryrnabe'f qrngu jnf gehyl gur bar gung fgnegrq nyy guvf, gura jul qvq crbcyr fgvyy erzrzore ure? Ubj jnf fur gvrq vagb nyy guvf?
- Jnf Ryrnabe naq Trbetr hfrq gb or pybfr gb rnpu bgure? V'z fher gur fgevat gur thrfgf xrcg chyyvat sbe sha jnf pbaarpgrq gb n oryy qbja va gur xvgpura. V jbaqre jub vafgnyyrq vg gurer, naq jul bayl gurer (be fb vg frrzrq). V vzntvar fur rawblrq guvf srngher n ybg orpnhfr jura Uneel fnvq gung ur gubhtug "fur" jnf fgvyy va gur ubhfr, vg frrzrq gung ur nffbpvngrq gur oryy evatvat jvgu Ryrnabe... lrg ur pbafvqrerq gur fbhaq n onq bzra. Znlor gur ynfg gvzr gung oryy enat jnf ubj Trbetr sbhaq ure obql svefg? Jnpx gurbel onfrq ba zl thg srryvatf bayl, Ryrnabe fhssrerq n zragny vyyarff naq gur cneragf jrer jryy njner ohg gbb nfunzrq gb nqzvg vg, urapr gurl arire gnyxrq nobhg vg ntnva. Fb fur pnzr onpx n iratrshy tubfg jvgu gur zrzbel zrzr-heqre phefr. (stealing this from ResidualToast, thank you for the term)
- Jul jnf Wbua bhgfvqr bs gur punva? Ur fubjrq fvzvyne fvtaf gb gur bguref naq jnf ba n svefg-anzr onfvf jvgu Ehcreg. Ur naq Naavr jrer nobhg gur fnzr yriry gb gur Tnyyrlf, V guvax.
- Nzryvn pbhyqa'g unir tbar "zvffvat" sbe ybatre guna n srj zbaguf orpnhfr Ehcreg beqrerq n yvsr-fvmrq zhfvp obk cvnab onfrq ba ure jbexf. Vg pbhyq'ir orra zbzragf orsber fprar 01 fgnegrq.
V qba'g guvax vg znggref zhpu ohg vg jnf vzcerffvir gung Uneel znantrq gb ynfg guebhtu gjb jubyr fprarf orsber gur guhaqrepync.
Nyfb: Unysjnl guebhtu Npg VV V fgvyy gubhtug gur zlfgrel jnf gung Ehcreg nppvqragnyyl obhtug n guhaqrepync-b-angbe naq vg jnf fybjyl tevyyvat gur oenvaf bs rirelbar va guvf nern
omg that was so long sorry
1. V qba'g guvax gung Ryrnabe jnf vaibyirq jvgu gur phefr ng nyy. Fur'f abg va gur yvfg gung gur ntrag tvirf ng gur raq.
2. Wbua whfg unccrarq gb arire or gur svefg crefba gb erzrzore gur ynfg qrnq crefba, naq gura ur xvyyrq uvzfrys orsber ur pbhyq erzrzore Naavr,
3. V qba'g guvax gung Ehcreg obhtug gur cynlre cvnab orpnhfr bs Nzryvn.
1. V nterr, Ryrnabe vf whfg n fnq fgbel ohg abg cneg bs gur punva. creuncf fur thvqrq gur punva gb gur ubhfr gubhtu
2. vg tbrf Naavr -> Xngr -> ... -> Zrtna. jurer vg pbagvahrf gb gur zbqrea qnl.
Wbua jbhyq unir orra svar nf ybat nf ur qvqa'g erzrzore Xngr.
ORUBYQ! ZL GUHAQRE-PYNC-GUNG-XVYYF-CRBCYR-VA-N-FCRPVSVP-BEQRE-VANGBE!
Uncovered 71 files, including the final note. What's missing?
Everyone alive appears in one scene per timeslot. You're clearly missing many of them.
even in 01?
27 specifically.
March 7, 1936 was a Saturday rather than a Sunday. Is that a clue or just a typo? :)
Spoiler alert: The rest of the walkthrough. https://www.twitch.tv/videos/2394774170